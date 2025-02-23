Shulga scores 22 as VCU downs George Mason 70-54

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Max Shulga scored 22 points as VCU beat George Mason 70-54 on Saturday night.

Shulga also contributed five rebounds for the Rams (22-5, 12-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jack Clark scored 12 points and added nine rebounds. Phillip Russell finished with 11 points. It was the sixth win in a row for the Rams.

The Patriots (21-6, 12-2) were led in scoring by Darius Maddox and K.D. Johnson, who each added 12 points. Jalen Haynes also had 10 points and eight rebounds. The loss ended an 11-game winning streak for the Patriots.

Shulga scored 10 points in the first half and VCU went into the break trailing 24-23. VCU pulled off the victory after a 15-0 second-half run erased a two-point deficit and gave them the lead at 42-29 with 14:08 left in the half. Shulga scored 12 second-half points.

NEXT UP

VCU plays Tuesday against Richmond on the road, and George Mason hosts Fordham on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press