Jones’ 24 help St. Bonaventure take down Duquesne 70-63

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Lajae Jones scored 24 points as St. Bonaventure beat Duquesne 70-63 on Saturday night.

Jones also contributed five steals for the Bonnies (19-9, 7-8 Atlantic 10 Conference). Melvin Council Jr. scored 20 points while shooting 8 for 14 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Chance Moore had 12 points and shot 3 of 8 from the field and 6 for 10 from the line.

Tre Dinkins finished with 15 points for the Dukes (11-16, 6-8). Duquesne also got 12 points from Cam Crawford. Matus Hronsky also recorded 11 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press