Hammond’s late free throws help Colorado hold off Baylor 76-74 for second Big 12 win of the season

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Julian Hammond III hit a pair of free throws with 17 seconds left and Colorado held off a late comeback by Baylor to earn its second straight Big 12 Conference home victory, 76-74 on Saturday.

Colorado (11-16, 2-14) lost its first 14 conference games, including 13 straight before the Buffaloes beat UCF a week ago, 76-63 at home. Their string of 13 straight losses and six straight homecourt losses was their longest skid since the 1985-86 season.

Baylor held a 32-30 lead at the break and Robert Wright III hit from 3 with under 14 minutes to play to give the Bears a 45-40 advantage. Trevor Baskin turned a three-point play with under seven minutes to play to put Colorado in front for good, 62-59, and Sebastian Rancik followed by knocking down a 3 and then converting two free throws as the Buffaloes used a 9-0 run to take a double-digit lead. Jalen Celestine hit a pair of 3-pointers and a layup to get the Bears within two, 74-72 with :29 left. Hammond went to the line with :17 left and converted both free throws, but VJ Edgecombe’s tip-in with :04 left set the final margin.

Andrej Jakimovski scored 17 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished five assists to lead Colorado. RJ Smith added 13 points, Hammond 12 and Rancik 10.

Norman Omier scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Baylor (16-11, 8-8). Langston Love added 17 and Celestine and Jeremy Roach each contributed 11 each.

Baylor has lost three of its last four, including losses to No. 6 Houston and No. 19 Arizona, and lost back-to-back for just the second time this season.

Colorado plays host to No. 23 Kansas Monday. Baylor plays at Cincinnati Tuesday.

