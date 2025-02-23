Grady scores 17, Utah Valley defeats Seattle U 61-55

OREM, Utah (AP) — Osiris Grady had 17 points in Utah Valley’s 61-55 victory against Seattle U on Saturday night.

Grady shot 4 for 5 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Wolverines (20-7, 12-1 Western Athletic Conference). Tanner Toolson scored 13 points and added seven rebounds. Carter Welling had 11 points and shot 3 of 11 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line.

The Redhawks (10-16, 5-7) were led by Paris Dawson, who posted 18 points. Seattle U also got eight points, seven rebounds and three blocks from Kobe Williamson.

