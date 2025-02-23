SE Louisiana defeats East Texas A&M 83-65

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Jakevion Buckley scored 21 points as SE Louisiana beat East Texas A&M 83-65 on Saturday night.

Buckley had eight rebounds, seven assists, and three steals for the Lions (18-10, 12-5 Southland Conference). Jeremy Elyzee shot 8 for 12 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 20 points. Brody Rowbury shot 4 of 5 from the field and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

TJ Thomas led East Texas A&M (3-25, 1-16) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and two steals. Josh Taylor added 13 points and seven rebounds for East Texas A&M, which has lost six straight games. Scooter Williams Jr. also had 11 points.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Monday. SE Louisiana hosts Northwestern State and East Texas A&M visits New Orleans.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press