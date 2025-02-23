Jaeden Zackery scores 19 in overall strong game to lead No. 18 Clemson past SMU 79-69

DALLAS (AP) — Jaeden Zackery had 19 points, including a career-best five 3-pointers before halftime, plus six rebounds, seven assists and five steals to help No. 18 Clemson beat SMU 79-69 Saturday.

Chase Hunter added 17 points and Viktor Lakhin had 16 for the Tigers (22-5, 14-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who are tied for second with Louisville and one-game behind Duke.

Chuck Harris scored 16 points, and Matt Cross and B.J. Edwards had 12 each for the Mustangs (20-7, 11-5).

Clemson ended the first half on a 7-2 run after SMU took its only lead of the game at 30-29, then scored the first nine points of the second half. The Tigers’ largest lead was 18 points.

Takeaways

Clemson: The Tigers tied a program record for conference wins set two years ago. They can match or surpass their highest poll position this season, which was No. 16 in mid-December.

SMU: Boopie Miller, who leads the team averaging 13.4 points and 5.7 assists per game, missed his third consecutive game with a bruised left foot. A win could have vaulted the Mustangs into the Top 25 for the first time since the 2016-17 season. They’re instead 0-3 against ranked teams, losing by an average of 17.3 points.

Key moment

Zackery’s mid-range miss at the 24-second buzzer early in the second half was rebounded by Lakhin. That led to Hunter’s 3-pointer amid the 9-0 run opening the second half.

Key stat

Clemson, 61st in Division I averaging nine 3-pointers per game, matched that total with 6:17 left in the half. The Tigers hit 14, matching their season high, on 29 shots.

Up next

Clemson will host Notre Dame on Wednesday, when SMU visits California.

