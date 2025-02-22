Jones scores 23 as Cent. Conn. St. defeats Stonehill 67-41

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Jordan Jones scored 23 points as Cent. Conn. St. beat Stonehill 67-41 on Saturday.

Jones went 9 of 16 from the field (5 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Blue Devils (21-6, 12-2 Northeast Conference). Devin Haid scored 10 points and added seven rebounds and four steals. Jaelen McGlone shot 3 for 4, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with eight points. It was the 10th straight win for the Blue Devils.

The Skyhawks (14-15, 6-8) were led by Todd Brogna, who recorded 11 points. Chas Stinson added 10 points for Stonehill. Hermann Koffi also had six points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Cent. Conn. St. hosts Le Moyne and Stonehill goes on the road to play Fairleigh Dickinson.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press