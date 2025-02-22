Kancleris scores 18 as UIC knocks off Evansville 82-77

CHICAGO (AP) — Modestas Kancleris had 18 points in UIC’s 82-77 win against Evansville on Saturday.

Kancleris had 10 rebounds for the Flames (17-12, 9-9 Missouri Valley Conference). Sasa Ciani scored 13 points and Ahmad Henderson II added 13 points apiece. Henderson made 10 of 10 free throws.

Gabriel Pozzato finished with 23 points and six rebounds for the Purple Aces (11-18, 8-10). Evansville also got 22 points, seven rebounds and seven assists from Tayshawn Comer. Connor Turnbull finished with 18 points.

UIC went into the half leading Evansville 39-31. Kancleris scored 12 points in the half. UIC pulled off the victory after an 8-0 second-half run erased a three-point deficit and gave them the lead at 65-60 with 7:09 left in the half. Ciani scored eight second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. UIC visits Northern Iowa and Evansville plays Drake at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press