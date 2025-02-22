Green scores 17 off the bench, Middle Tennessee beats Sam Houston 74-70

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Tre Green led Middle Tennessee over Sam Houston on Saturday with 17 points off of the bench in a 74-70 win.

Green went 5 of 10 from the field (5 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Blue Raiders (18-9, 9-5 Conference USA). Essam Mostafa added 13 points while shooting 6 of 13 from the field while he also had eight rebounds.

Lamar Wilkerson led the Bearkats (11-17, 4-11) in scoring, finishing with 24 points and two steals. Erik Taylor added 11 points for Sam Houston. Cameron Huefner had 10 points and two steals.

Middle Tennessee went into halftime with a 39-31 lead. Green scored 12 points in the half. Middle Tennessee took the lead for good with 1:55 remaining in the second half on a free throw from Jlynn Counter to make it a 66-65 game.

