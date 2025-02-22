Eaglestaff scores 27 as North Dakota downs North Dakota State 79-77

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Treysen Eaglestaff scored 27 points and Eli King blocked a final shot in the paint to help North Dakota defeat North Dakota State 79-77 on Saturday.

Eaglestaff went 11 of 16 from the field (5 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Fightin’ Hawks (11-18, 5-9 Summit League). Deng Mayar added 13 points while going 4 of 6 and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line while he also had seven rebounds. Mambourou Mara had 11 points and went 5 of 7 from the field.

Jacari White led the Bison (20-10, 9-6) in scoring, finishing with 26 points. Jacksen Moni added 14 points, six rebounds and four assists for North Dakota State. Masen Miller also put up 14 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press