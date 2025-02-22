Mister Dean, Karmani Gregory both score 16, South Carolina Upstate beats Charleston Southern 79-69

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Mister Dean and Karmani Gregory each scored 16 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 79-69 win over Charleston Southern on Saturday.

Dean had six rebounds for the Spartans (6-23, 2-12 Big South Conference). Gregory added five steals. Brit Harris had 15 points and shot 5 of 10 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line. The victory snapped an 11-game losing streak for the Spartans.

Taje’ Kelly led the way for the Buccaneers (10-20, 6-9) with 23 points, 13 rebounds and two steals. Lamar Oden Jr. added 16 points for Charleston Southern. Reis Jones finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press