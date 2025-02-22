Mostly Cloudy
Williams puts up 20, Wagner defeats Chicago State 64-52

By AP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Zaire Williams scored 20 points as Wagner beat Chicago State 64-52 on Saturday.

Williams also had nine rebounds for the Seahawks (14-13, 6-8 Northeast Conference). R.J. Greene scored 13 points while finishing 6 of 7 from the floor and added five rebounds. Zae Blake shot 3 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Cougars’ (4-25, 4-10) Gabe Spinelli finished with 15 points and seven assists. Noble Crawford added 15 points and two steals for Chicago State. Dailliss Cox finished with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

