Felder, Fontleroy lead No. 19 Baylor women to 8th straight win 67-52 over Iowa State

WACO, Texas (AP) — Yaya Felder scored 15 points, Bella Fontleroy added 14 and No. 19 Baylor won its eight-straight game, taking down Iowa State 67-52 on Saturday.

Jada Walker had 12 points and Aaronette Vonleh 11 for the Bears (24-5, 14-2 Big 12 Conference), who played their second game without leading scoring and rebounder Darianna Littlepage-Buggs with a leg injury. Felder, the only reserve in the league scoring in double figures, made her third straight start.

Audi Crooks had 14 points for the Cyclones (19-10, 10-6), giving her 61 straight games in double figures but six points came in the fourth quarter. Iowa State, which had won four straight, had 21 turnovers that were converted into 26 points while the Cyclones could only muster 10 points off of 17 Baylor giveaways.

Baylor overcame foul trouble to take a 33-23 halftime lead. The Bears held the Cyclones to 1-of-6 shooting from 3-point range and 26% overall while forcing 11 turnovers. Felder led the way with 11 points.

The Bears eased out to a 15-11 lead after one quarter but Felder had 10 points in the second.

Baylor hit 9 of 13 shots in the third quarter, three of them 3-pointers, and stretched the lead to 58-39 entering the fourth quarter. Iowa State made 6 of 11 shots but had seven turnovers.

Crooks had a couple of quick baskets in the fourth quarter but the Cyclones never got closer than 13 points.

Baylor went 9 of 19 behind the arc and the Cyclones were 1 of 14.

The Bears play at No. 12 Kansas State on Monday and Iowa State goes to UCF on Tuesday.

