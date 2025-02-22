Clear
Dezayne Mingo scores 25 and Marshall earns 69-59 win over Appalachian State

By AP News

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Dezayne Mingo scored 25 points as Marshall beat Appalachian State 69-59 on Saturday.

Mingo added five rebounds for the Thundering Herd (17-12, 10-6 Sun Belt Conference). Jalen Speer added 16 points while shooting 7 for 16, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc while he also had eight rebounds. Nate Martin had 15 points and shot 6 of 9 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line.

The Mountaineers (17-11, 10-6) were led by CJ Huntley, who recorded 27 points and seven rebounds. Jalil Beaubrun added 13 points and nine rebounds for App State. Myles Tate had 10 points, four assists and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

