Reynolds scores 25 to lead Saint Joseph’s over Richmond 78-62

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Erik Reynolds II’s 25 points helped Saint Joseph’s defeat Richmond 78-62 on Saturday.

Reynolds went 9 of 16 from the field (7 for 12 from 3-point range) for the Hawks (17-10, 9-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Rasheer Fleming added 23 points while shooting 9 of 13 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and had six rebounds. Xzayvier Brown had 15 points and shot 5 for 10 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Spiders (10-18, 5-10) were led in scoring by Dusan Neskovic, who finished with 14 points. Mike Walz added 13 points and five assists. Mikkel Tyne also had 13 points and five assists.

Saint Joseph’s took the lead with 18:27 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 43-26 at halftime, with Fleming racking up 13 points. Saint Joseph’s was outscored by Richmond in the second half by one point, with Reynolds scoring a team-high 12 points after the break.

By The Associated Press