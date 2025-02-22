Anderson’s 22 lead Furman over VMI 75-71

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Nick Anderson’s 22 points helped Furman defeat VMI 75-71 on Saturday.

Anderson shot 6 for 14 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Paladins (21-8, 9-7 Southern Conference). Pjay Smith Jr. scored 17 points and added eight rebounds and three steals. Ben Vanderwal had nine points and shot 4 of 6 from the field.

TJ Johnson finished with 21 points and four steals for the Keydets (13-16, 7-9). Tan Yildizoglu added 20 points for VMI. Rickey Bradley, Jr. also had 11 points and six rebounds.

___

