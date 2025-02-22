Banks scores 35, UMBC downs NJIT 95-91

BALTIMORE (AP) — Marcus Banks scored 35 points as UMBC beat NJIT 95-91 on Saturday.

Banks shot 11 of 20 from the field, including 9 for 15 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Retrievers (13-16, 5-9 America East Conference). Bryce Johnson added 29 points while shooting 12 for 21, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc while he also had eight rebounds. Marlon Short shot 6 of 10 from the field and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 19 points.

The Highlanders (5-23, 2-11) were led in scoring by Tariq Francis, who finished with 27 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Quentin Duncan added 18 points for NJIT. Tim Moore Jr. also had 16 points and eight rebounds. The loss was the Highlanders’ sixth straight.

