Pascarelli’s 31 lead Marist over Canisius 89-81

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Pascarelli’s 31 points led Marist over Canisius 89-81 on Friday night.

Pascarelli shot 11 of 16 from the field, including 6 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the line for the Red Foxes (19-5, 12-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Elijah Lewis scored 15 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 6 from the line. Jaden Daughtry shot 3 of 5 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds and three steals.

The Golden Griffins (2-24, 2-13) were led by Paul McMillan IV, who recorded 26 points and two steals. Dylan Godfrey added 22 points for Canisius. Tana Kopa also had 13 points. The Golden Griffins prolonged their losing streak to eight straight.

Both teams next play Sunday. Marist hosts Niagara and Canisius goes on the road to play Siena.

