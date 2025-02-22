Loyola Chicago defeats Dayton 76-72

CHICAGO (AP) — Des Watson had 22 points in Loyola Chicago’s 76-72 win against Dayton on Friday night.

Watson had five rebounds for the Ramblers (18-9, 9-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Miles Rubin scored 14 points and added four blocks. Jalen Quinn shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Nate Santos led the way for the Flyers (18-9, 8-6) with 18 points. Dayton also got 16 points and seven rebounds from Enoch Cheeks. Javon Bennett also put up 11 points and six rebounds.

Loyola Chicago went into halftime leading Dayton 34-31. Rubin put up nine points in the half. Santos scored the final seven points for Loyola Chicago to finish off the four-point victory.

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Loyola Chicago hosts George Washington and Dayton travels to play Rhode Island.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press