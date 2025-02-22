Gherezgher has 17, Northern Kentucky defeats Wright State 80-76

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Dan Gherezgher Jr.’s 17 points helped Northern Kentucky defeat Wright State 80-76 on Friday night.

Gherezgher shot 6 for 13, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Norse (13-15, 8-9 Horizon League). Josh Dilling scored 16 points while going 5 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 6 from the line and added five rebounds. Sam Vinson shot 6 of 7 from the field and 2 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Raiders (13-16, 7-11) were led in scoring by Brandon Noel, who finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Solomon Callaghan added 16 points for Wright State. Michael Imariagbe had 13 points and five assists.

Up next for Northern Kentucky is a Sunday matchup with IU Indianapolis at home, and Wright State hosts Cleveland State on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press