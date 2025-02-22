Partly Cloudy
54.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Lee’s 25 lead Princeton past Harvard 76-71

By AP News

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Xaivian Lee’s 25 points helped Princeton defeat Harvard 76-71 on Friday night.

Lee added six rebounds and six assists for the Tigers (17-8, 6-4 Ivy League). Blake Peters scored 14 points, finishing 4 of 9 from 3-point range. CJ Happy went 4 of 6 from the field to finish with nine points.

The Crimson (9-14, 4-6) were led in scoring by Robert Hinton, who finished with 31 points. Harvard also got 11 points from Louis Lesmond. Chandler Pigge finished with 10 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Both teams next play Saturday. Princeton hosts Dartmouth and Harvardplays Pennsylvania on the road.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 