Purdue Fort Wayne wins 80-66 over Oakland

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Rasheed Bello scored 19 points as Purdue Fort Wayne beat Oakland 80-66 on Friday night.

Bello added eight assists for the Mastodons (19-10, 12-6 Horizon League). Jalen Jackson scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 13 (1 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. Corey Hadnot II had 11 points and went 4 of 7 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range).

Tuburu Niavalurua led the way for the Golden Grizzlies (12-16, 9-8) with 23 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Oakland also got 21 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks from Allen David Mukeba Jr.. D.Q. Cole had seven points and two steals.

Oakland coach Greg Kampe remains one victory away from setting the record for the most conference wins in Horizon League history.

Up next for Purdue Fort Wayne is a matchup Thursday with Northern Kentucky at home. Oakland hosts Cleveland State on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press