Ard scores 18 as Mount St. Mary’s defeats Saint Peter’s 69-58

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Terrell Ard Jr. had 18 points in Mount St. Mary’s 69-58 win against Saint Peter’s on Friday night.

Ard added 13 rebounds for the Mountaineers (16-10, 9-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Dola Adebayo scored 14 points while finishing 7 of 11 from the floor and added nine rebounds. Xavier Lipscomb finished 3 of 7 from 3-point range and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Marcus Randolph led the Peacocks (9-14, 4-11) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Bryce Eaton added 12 points for Saint Peter’s. Tyreck Morris also put up 11 points and six rebounds.

Both teams play again on Sunday. Mount St. Mary’s hosts Rider and Saint Peter’s hosts Sacred Heart.

By The Associated Press