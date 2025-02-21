Santa Clara defeats Loyola Marymount 76-61

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Carlos Stewart had 16 points in Santa Clara’s 76-61 victory over Loyola Marymount on Thursday.

Stewart shot 5 for 12 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Broncos (18-10, 10-5 West Coast Conference). Camaron Tongue added 14 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line while they also had eight rebounds. Brenton Knapper shot 5 of 7 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Lions (15-13, 7-9) were led in scoring by Will Johnston, who finished with 18 points. Myron Amey Jr. added 13 points and two steals for Loyola Marymount. Alex Merkviladze finished with eight points.

