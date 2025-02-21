Adams scores 24 as Cal State Northridge beats UC Irvine 84-72

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Marcus Adams Jr. had 24 points in Cal State Northridge’s 84-72 win against UC Irvine on Thursday.

Adams also contributed five rebounds for the Matadors (19-7, 11-4 Big West Conference). Scotty Washington scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Tyler Beard shot 3 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points. The Matadors picked up their sixth straight victory.

Torian Lee led the Anteaters (22-5, 12-3) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and three steals. UC Irvine also got 18 points and four blocks from Bent Leuchten. Jurian Dixon also had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press