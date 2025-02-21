Darling’s 16 points, 13 assists helps Idaho State knock off Portland State 82-74

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Dylan Darling had 16 points and 13 assists in Idaho State’s 82-74 victory over Portland State on Thursday.

Darling added seven rebounds and three steals for the Bengals (12-13, 7-7 Big Sky Conference). Connor Hollenbeck scored 16 points and Jake O’Neil added 15 points and seven rebounds.

The Vikings (16-11, 8-6) were led in scoring by Terri Miller Jr., who finished with 28 points and two steals. Qiant Myers added 21 points for Portland State. Isaiah Johnson finished with 12 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Idaho State hosts Sacramento State and Portland State goes on the road to play Weber State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press