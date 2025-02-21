Ognacevic’s 21 help Lipscomb down North Alabama 75-63

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jacob Ognacevic scored 21 points as Lipscomb beat North Alabama 75-63 on Thursday night.

Ognacevic added eight rebounds for the Bisons (20-9, 12-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Will Pruitt added 18 points while shooting 6 for 13 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line while he also had six rebounds. Gyasi Powell went 6 of 11 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 17 points, while adding seven rebounds and six assists.

Jacari Lane led the way for the Lions (20-9, 12-4) with 18 points and two steals. Taye Fields added 13 points, two steals and four blocks for North Alabama. Donte Bacchus also recorded 12 points and seven rebounds. The Lions ended a six-game winning streak with the loss.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press