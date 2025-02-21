Shelton’s 18 lead Eastern Illinois over Southern Indiana 63-54

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Nakyel Shelton’s 18 points helped Eastern Illinois defeat Southern Indiana 63-54 on Thursday night.

Shelton also added five rebounds and three steals for the Panthers (9-19, 5-12 Ohio Valley Conference). Artese Stapleton scored 17 points and added five rebounds and four steals. Zion Fruster went 5 of 14 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Damoni Harrison led the way for the Screaming Eagles (9-18, 4-13) with 20 points. Stephen Olowoniyi added 16 points and three blocks for Southern Indiana. Ryan Hall finished with seven points. The loss was the Screaming Eagles’ seventh straight.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Eastern Illinois visits Morehead State and Southern Indiana plays SIU Edwardsville at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press