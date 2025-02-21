Linhardt scores 25 as Idaho downs Northern Arizona 83-78

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Tyler Linhardt’s 25 points helped Idaho defeat Northern Arizona 83-78 on Thursday night.

Linhardt shot 8 for 13 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Vandals (12-15, 7-7 Big Sky Conference). Kristian Gonzalez scored 14 points while going 5 of 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range). Kolton Mitchell shot 6 for 14, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

The Lumberjacks (15-13, 6-9) were led in scoring by Trenton McLaughlin, who finished with 35 points and seven 3-pointers. Northern Arizona also got 12 points and seven rebounds from Ryan Abelman.

Both teams next play Saturday. Idaho visits Northern Colorado and Northern Arizona squares off against Eastern Washington at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press