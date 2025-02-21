Miles puts up 20 as North Florida knocks off Jacksonville 77-73

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jasai Miles’ 20 points helped North Florida defeat Jacksonville 77-73 on Thursday night.

Miles shot 5 for 11 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Ospreys (15-14, 8-8 Atlantic Sun Conference). Nate Lliteras added 12 points while going 4 of 14 from the floor, including 2 for 8 from 3-point range, and 2 for 4 from the line while he also had six rebounds. Jaylen Smith had 12 points and shot 4 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Kendall Munson led the way for the Dolphins (16-12, 10-6) with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Robert McCray added 22 points for Jacksonville. Zach Bell finished with 12 points, six rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press