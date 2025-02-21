Drexel earns 78-74 win over Delaware

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Jason Drake’s 14 points helped Drexel defeat Delaware 78-74 on Thursday night.

Drake also added six assists for the Dragons (14-14, 6-9 Coastal Athletic Association). Kobe Magee scored 13 points while shooting 6 for 9, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc and added seven rebounds. Victor Panov had 13 points and went 5 of 6 from the field.

The Fighting Blue Hens (12-16, 5-10) were led in scoring by Niels Lane, who finished with 18 points. John Camden added 15 points and three steals for Delaware. Izaiah Pasha finished with 14 points, nine assists and three steals.

Panov put up 11 points in the first half for Drexel, which led 44-35 at halftime. Drexel used a 7-0 run in the second half to build a 72-61 lead with 6:01 left.

Both teams next play Saturday. Drexel hosts Charleston and Delaware plays Hofstra at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press