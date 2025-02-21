Walsh’s 15 lead Binghamton past New Hampshire 79-60

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Gavin Walsh had 15 points in Binghamton’s 79-60 win against New Hampshire on Thursday night.

Walsh also had 13 rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Bearcats (14-14, 6-7 America East Conference). Tymu Chenery scored 14 points while going 6 of 9 and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line and added nine rebounds. Ben Callahan-Gold shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Wildcats (7-21, 5-8) were led in scoring by Khalil Badru, who finished with 14 points.

Both teams next play Saturday. Binghamton hosts Maine and New Hampshire goes on the road to play Albany.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press