Albany secures 79-68 win against Maine

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Justin Neely scored 29 points as Albany beat Maine 79-68 on Thursday night.

Neely had 11 rebounds and three steals for the Great Danes (14-13, 6-6 America East Conference). Amar’e Marshall added 18 points while going 5 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 from the line while he also had six rebounds. Byron Joshua shot 3 of 11 from the field, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points.

AJ Lopez led the way for the Black Bears (16-11, 8-4) with 17 points and two steals. Maine also got 13 points from Christopher Mantis. Quion Burns had 10 points and six rebounds.

The two teams both play Saturday. Albany hosts New Hampshire and Maine visits Binghamton.

By The Associated Press