Dylan Harper scores 34 to help Rutgers beat Washington 89-85 in OT

SEATTLE (AP) — Dylan Harper scored 34 points — the freshman’s third game this season with at least 30 points — and Rutgers beat Washington 89-85 in overtime on Wednesday night in the first-ever meeting between the programs.

Ace Bailey finished 18 points and eight rebounds for Rutgers (13-14, 6-10 Big Ten) while playing through foul trouble. Jeremiah Williams added 13 points and three steals.

Harper made two free throws and Bailey split a pair of foul shots to give Rutgers an 84-81 lead with 1:59 to play. After a putback by Franck Kepnang made it a one-point game, Bailey grabbed an offensive rebound, was fouled and made both free throws to make it 86-83 with 1:07 remaining.

The teams combined for 2-of-15 shooting in overtime but Rutgers made 8 of 12 from the free-throw line, where the Knights outscored Washington 26-9.

Mekhi Mason and Vazoumana “Zoom” Diallo scored 20 points apiece for Washington (13-13, 4-10). Great Osobor and Tyler Harris each added 17.

Mason poked the ball away from Harper near midcourt and, after a scramble, it went out of bounds off the Knights. Williams stole the inbounds pass, was fouled by Osobor (his fifth to foul out) and made the first of two free throws to make it 81-all with 10 seconds left. After Williams missed the second, it went out of bounds off Washington, but Harper air-balled a potential winning 3-point shot at the buzzer.

The Scarlet Knights were the final Big Ten team that Washington — in its first season in the conference — had never played.

Rutgers returns home to play USC on Sunday. Washington also plays Sunday when the Huskies visit Iowa.

