Degenhart scores 32 as Boise State knocks off New Mexico 86-78

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Tyson Degenhart scored 32 points as Boise State beat New Mexico 86-78 on Wednesday night.

Degenhart had seven rebounds for the Broncos (18-8, 10-5 Mountain West Conference). Pearson Carmichael scored 21 points and added five rebounds. Alvaro Cardenas went 3 of 7 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Filip Borovicanin led the Lobos (22-5, 14-2) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Nelly Junior Joseph added 17 points, eight rebounds and two steals for New Mexico. Donovan Dent also scored 17 points,= with 11 assists and two blocks. The loss ended an eight-game winning streak for the Lobos.

Boise State took the lead with 2:27 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Degenhart led their team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put the Broncos ahead 42-39 at the break. Boise State turned a seven-point second-half lead into a 19-point advantage with a 12-0 run to make it a 64-45 lead with 12:00 left in the half. Degenhart scored 18 second-half points in the matchup.

By The Associated Press