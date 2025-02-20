Fontleroy, Walker lead No. 19 Baylor women in 84-62 win over Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Bella Fontleroy scored 21 points, Jada Walker added 17 and No. 19 Baylor blew past Colorado 84-62 on Wednesday night for the Bears’ seventh straight win.

Sarah Andrews had 12 points and Aaronette Vanleh 10 for the Bears (23-5, 13-2 Big 12), who remain tied for first place with No. 10 TCU (25-3, 13-2).

Jade Masogayo had 16 points and Johanna Teder 14 for Colorado (17-9, 8-7), now 13-2 at home.

The Bears made seven 3-pointers in the first half and led 47-24 at halftime. Fontleroy, Walker and Vanleh all scored in double figures, with 12, 12 and 10 points, respectively.

The Bears’ 13-0 run in the third quarter when they scored nine points in less than two minutes blew the game open at 63-30 and they led 76-38 at the end of the quarter.

Colorado outscored Baylor 24-8 in the fourth quarter as the Bears made one field goal — a 3-pointer by Aliyah Matharu — and Walker made five free throws.

After stopping Colorado’s 10-game home winning streak, Baylor hosts Iowa State on Saturday then travels to play at No. 12 Kansas State on Monday. The Wildcats (24-4, 12-3) are 14-0 at home.

Colorado visits No. 24 Oklahoma State on Saturday.

