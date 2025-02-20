North Texas secures 63-44 victory over Tulsa

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Moulaye Sissoko scored 27 points as North Texas beat Tulsa 63-44 on Wednesday night.

Sissoko also contributed 11 rebounds for the Mean Green (19-6, 10-3 American Athletic Conference). Atin Wright added 15 points while shooting 5 for 11 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line while he also had five rebounds. Jasper Floyd went 3 of 12 from the field to finish with seven points.

Jared Garcia finished with 14 points for the Golden Hurricane (11-16, 5-9). Dwon Odom added nine points and five assists for Tulsa. Tyshawn Archie also put up eight points and two steals.

North Texas took the lead 14 seconds into the game and did not give it up. The score was 30-19 at halftime, with Sissoko racking up 14 points. North Texas outscored Tulsa in the second half by eight points, with Sissoko scoring a team-high 13 points in the final half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press