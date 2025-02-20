Pope’s 16 help Texas State defeat Louisiana-Monroe 80-63

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Tylan Pope’s 16 points helped Texas State defeat Louisiana-Monroe 80-63 on Wednesday night.

Pope also contributed seven rebounds for the Bobcats (14-14, 7-8 Sun Belt Conference). Christian Turner scored 15 points while going 7 of 11 from the field and added 10 rebounds and five assists. Tyler Morgan also scored 15 points and shot 5 for 11, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The Warhawks (7-21, 3-12) were led in scoring by Coltie Young, who finished with 18 points and two blocks. Tyreese Watson added 12 points and three steals for ULM. Makai Willis had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

By The Associated Press