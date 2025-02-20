Williams and South Florida knock off UTSA 78-73

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jimmie Williams led South Florida with 16 points as the Bulls defeated UTSA 78-73 on Wednesday night.

Williams went 6 of 9 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Bulls (13-14, 6-8 American Athletic Conference). Kobe Knox scored 13 points while going 4 of 7 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line and added seven rebounds. Jamille Reynolds shot 5 of 8 from the field and 3 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds and three blocks.

Damari Monsanto finished with 22 points and three steals for the Roadrunners (10-16, 4-10). Primo Spears added 18 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Tai’Reon Joseph had 11 points.

Reynolds scored eight points in the first half and South Florida went into halftime trailing 40-29. Williams scored 14 points in the second half.

Both teams play Sunday. South Florida hosts North Texas and UTSA plays East Carolina on the road.

By The Associated Press