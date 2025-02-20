Dunning scores 14 in South Alabama’s 60-56 win over Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Barry Dunning Jr.’s 14 points helped South Alabama defeat Arkansas State 60-56 on Wednesday night.

Dunning had eight rebounds for the Jaguars (19-9, 11-4 Sun Belt Conference). Judah Brown scored 10 points, shooting 3 of 6 from the field and 3 for 3 from the foul line. Myles Corey had eight points and shot 2 of 8 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Joseph Pinion led the way for the Red Wolves (19-9, 10-5) with 17 points. Izaiyah Nelson added 16 points, 23 rebounds — becoming the eighth player in program history to pull down at least 23 boards in a game — and three blocks for Arkansas State. Kobe Julien had eight points, four assists and two steals.

By The Associated Press