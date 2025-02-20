Daugherty scores 25 off the bench, Illinois State defeats Bradley 82-71

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Jack Daugherty’s 25 points off of the bench helped Illinois State to an 82-71 victory over Bradley on Wednesday night.

Daugherty had six rebounds for the Redbirds (16-12, 8-9 Missouri Valley Conference). Johnny Kinziger added 19 points while shooting 4 for 11 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line and grabbed nine rebounds. Chase Walker finished 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Duke Deen finished with 16 points and four assists for the Braves (21-7, 12-5). Zek Montgomery also scored 16 points for Bradley. Darius Hannah had 15 points and three blocks.

Illinois State took the lead with 5:23 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Walker led their team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put the Redbirds ahead 35-27 at the break. Daugherty’s 16-point second half helped Illinois State finish off the 11-point victory.

By The Associated Press