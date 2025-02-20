Forte’s 30 lead South Dakota past St. Thomas 85-80

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Chase Forte’s 30 points led South Dakota past St. Thomas 85-80 on Wednesday night.

Forte also contributed nine rebounds and three steals for the Coyotes (17-11, 8-5 Summit League). Quandre Bullock scored 15 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the free-throw line. Max Burchill had 13 points and shot 3 for 8 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Miles Barnstable finished with 16 points for the Tommies (20-8, 10-3). Carter Bjerke added 14 points for St. Thomas. Kendall Blue had 14 points.

By The Associated Press