Banks scores 25 in Tulane’s 86-81 win against East Carolina

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kaleb Banks’ 25 points helped Tulane defeat East Carolina 86-81 on Wednesday night.

Banks added seven rebounds and three blocks for the Green Wave (15-11, 9-4 American Athletic Conference). Rowan Brumbaugh scored 21 points while shooting 5 for 14 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 10 of 12 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds and seven assists. Kam Williams shot 5 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Joran Riley led the way for the Pirates (15-12, 7-7) with 19 points and eight rebounds. East Carolina also got 18 points from RJ Felton. Yann Farell finished with 14 points and seven rebounds.

Tulane used a 10-2 run in the second half to build an 18-point lead at 71-53 with 8:16 left before finishing off the win.

