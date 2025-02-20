Peavy’s 30 lead Georgetown past Providence 93-72

WASHINGTON (AP) — Micah Peavy’s 30 points led Georgetown past Providence 93-72 on Wednesday night.

Peavy had seven rebounds, seven assists, and six steals for the Hoyas (16-10, 7-8 Big East Conference). Jayden Epps scored 18 points, shooting 5 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. Drew Fielder shot 4 of 11 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 7 from the line to finish with 17 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Bensley Joseph led the Friars (12-15, 6-10) in scoring, finishing with 25 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Justyn Fernandez added 11 points and Jayden Pierre finished with 10 points.

Georgetown took the lead with 7:53 left in the first half and led 48-31 at halftime, with Peavy racking up 19 points. Epps led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

Up next for Georgetown is a Sunday matchup with Creighton on the road. Providence visits Marquette on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press