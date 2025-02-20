Hamilton scores 20 as High Point beats Charleston Southern 83-60

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Kimani Hamilton scored 20 points as High Point beat Charleston Southern 83-60 on Wednesday night for its ninth straight win.

Hamilton shot 7 of 10 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line for the Panthers (24-5, 12-2 Big South Conference). Kezza Giffa scored 18 points while going 8 of 14 from the field. Bobby Pettiford shot 6 of 7 from the field to finish with 14 points.

The Buccaneers (10-19, 6-8) were led by Daylen Berry, who posted 15 points. Taje’ Kelly added 14 points and six rebounds and RJ Johnson had 14 points and seven assists.

Both teams play on Saturday. High Point visits Gardner-Webb and Charleston Southern hosts South Carolina Upstate.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press