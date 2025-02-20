Garland’s 19 lead Longwood past Gardner-Webb 90-77

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Colby Garland scored 19 points as Longwood beat Gardner-Webb 90-77 on Wednesday night.

Garland had five assists for the Lancers (17-11, 6-7 Big South Conference). Michael Christmas scored 18 points and added seven rebounds. Kyrell Luc went 7 of 12 from the field to finish with 16 points, while adding 10 assists and three steals. The Lancers broke a five-game skid.

Anthony Selden finished with 22 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (10-16, 5-8). Darryl Simmons II added 21 points and two steals for Gardner-Webb. Shahar Lazar finished with nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press