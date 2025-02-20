Bennett Stirtz’s 25 lead Drake over UIC 74-57

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Bennett Stirtz scored 25 points as Drake beat UIC 74-57 on Wednesday night.

Stirtz also had six rebounds, seven assists, and four steals for the Bulldogs (24-3, 14-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Cam Manyawu added 12 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line while grabbing eight rebounds. Tavion Banks shot 2 of 5 from the field and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Flames (16-12, 8-9) were led in scoring by Tyem Freeman, who finished with 15 points and six rebounds. Modestas Kancleris added 13 points and six rebounds for UIC. Ahmad Henderson II had 12 points.

Drake took the lead with 19:46 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Stirtz led their team in scoring with 16 points in the first half to help put them up 45-28 at the break. Drake closed out its victory in the second half, with Stirtz scoring a team-high nine points in the final half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press