Doucet scores 24 as Winthrop defeats Presbyterian 81-77

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — KJ Doucet had 24 points in Winthrop’s 81-77 win against Presbyterian on Wednesday night.

Doucet also had six rebounds for the Eagles (19-10, 9-5 Big South Conference). Kelton Talford added 17 points while going 6 of 10 and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line while he also had 12 rebounds. Kasen Harrison shot 4 of 8 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding seven assists.

Kory Mincy scored 18 points with seven assists for the Blue Hose (11-17, 4-9). Presbyterian also got 18 points from Kobe Stewart. Carl Parrish added 12 points.

