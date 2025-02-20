Zilinskas scores 28, IU Indianapolis knocks off Detroit Mercy 80-71

DETROIT (AP) — Paul Zilinskas scored 28 points to help IU Indianapolis defeat Detroit Mercy 80-71 on Wednesday night.

Zilinskas shot 9 for 15 (5 for 8 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Jaguars (9-19, 5-12 Horizon League). Jarvis Walker scored 20 points while shooting 6 for 15 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line and added three steals. Alec Millender went 6 of 7 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points.

Orlando Lovejoy led the Titans (8-20, 4-13) in scoring, finishing with 22 points, nine rebounds and four assists. TJ Nadeau added 16 points and Nate Johnson had 13.

Up next for IU Indianapolis is a Sunday matchup with Northern Kentucky on the road. Detroit Mercy hosts Cleveland State on Friday.

By The Associated Press