VCU takes down UMass 80-51

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Joe Bamisile and Max Shulga each scored 19 points as VCU beat UMass 80-51 on Wednesday night.

Bamisile added six rebounds for the Rams (21-5, 11-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Shulga finished 5 of 6 from 3-point range and 4 for 4 from the line and added five rebounds and seven assists. Jack Clark had 17 points and shot 6 for 9, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Daniel Rivera led the Minutemen (11-16, 6-8) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Rahsool Diggins added 10 points.

VCU led 46-22 at halftime, with Shulga racking up 14 points. VCU extended its lead to 72-43 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Bamisile scored a team-high 13 points in the second half.

Both teams play on Saturday. VCU hosts George Mason and UMass travels to play George Washington.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press